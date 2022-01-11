M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,674 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 835,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,055,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

COTY opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

