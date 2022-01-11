M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,993 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

