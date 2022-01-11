M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,817 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.