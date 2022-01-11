M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,753 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $67.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $593,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,715,482. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

