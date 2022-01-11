MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $4,579,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

