Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Shares Up 4.2%

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88.

Metcash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTLY)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

