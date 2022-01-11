Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 34,046 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $138,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

