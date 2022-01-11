Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $59.88. 5,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 206,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

