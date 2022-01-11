Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.39. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 62,027 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $385.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.32% and a return on equity of 233.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 30.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 45.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 61,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

