Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

