Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Receives $15.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,613,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,650,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

