MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEIP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.34. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

