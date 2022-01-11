Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Buys 20 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($203.34).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.06), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($532,932.59).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Tony Wood bought 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($202.52).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 748.60 ($10.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 99.81. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 383.10 ($5.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 740.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 681.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGGT. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.18) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 631 ($8.57).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

