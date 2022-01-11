Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.24.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

