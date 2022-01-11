Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 808,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

