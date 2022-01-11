Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kellogg by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 98,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

