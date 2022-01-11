Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.