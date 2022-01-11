Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

