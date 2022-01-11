Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.71%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

