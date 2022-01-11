Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

