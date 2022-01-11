Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,523. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.