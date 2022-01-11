Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 91 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

