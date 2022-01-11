Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.96 Billion

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report $7.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.07 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.27 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.67 billion to $34.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,217,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.89. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

