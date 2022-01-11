Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Down 0.9%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168.50 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.34). 39,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 154,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.19 million and a P/E ratio of 86.25.

About Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.