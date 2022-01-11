Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Boosted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Maximus makes up 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Maximus were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. 1,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

