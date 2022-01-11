Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

