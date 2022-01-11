Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.12 Billion

Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce $5.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.18 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $22.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.15.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,009,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $357.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.89.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

