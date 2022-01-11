Mask Network (MASK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $86.37 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $9.00 or 0.00021490 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $262.05 million and approximately $86.37 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

