Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $169.06. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

