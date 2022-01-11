Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Securities

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

NASDAQ MQ opened at $14.71 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.