Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 280.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $407,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

