Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $3.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

MGDPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.