Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Director William Geoffrey Beattie Buys 630 Shares

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Director William Geoffrey Beattie bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$17,168.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,335 shares in the company, valued at C$663,177.42.

Shares of TSE:MFI traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 192,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,199. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.56 and a 12 month high of C$31.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

