MAP Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $547,066.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.62 million and approximately $547,066.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00083449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.52 or 0.07421342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.24 or 0.99824546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

