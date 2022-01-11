Manchester City Fan Token Price Reaches $10.35 on Major Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.35 or 0.00024776 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $36.31 million and $5.88 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.57 or 0.07411657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.43 or 1.00020887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

