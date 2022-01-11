MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0338 on Top Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $340,642.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

