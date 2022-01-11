MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Tops $0.0338

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $340,642.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

