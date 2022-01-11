Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGA shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

