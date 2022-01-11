Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,423 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,241,000 after acquiring an additional 524,749 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.