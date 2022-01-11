Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,746 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

