Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.42 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,520 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

