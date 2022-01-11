Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 7,740 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Express by 16.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

AXP opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

