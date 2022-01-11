Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 10,508 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.89. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

