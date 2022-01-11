Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $392.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.76 and its 200 day moving average is $423.69.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

