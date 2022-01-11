Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 730,295 shares of company stock worth $121,085,923 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

