Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.29. 29,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,784. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.