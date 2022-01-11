Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 940 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Visa by 9.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.90. 151,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,495. The company has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.