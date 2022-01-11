Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $15.90 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.61. 12,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $6,094,707. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

