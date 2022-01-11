Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 3,162 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 361,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 103.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.86. 46,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,155,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.