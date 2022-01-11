Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,013,052. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

